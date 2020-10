Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020: Muslims remember and celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020 or Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated today by the Muslims across the World. While Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations have already started in Saudi Arab, it will be celebrated in the subcontinent tomorrow. The Sunni and the Shia sects observe Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi on different days. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DNA #EidMiladUnNabi2020: Muslims remember and celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad #EidEMilad… https://t.co/8FZmgGPbfD 11 minutes ago