Is the stock market rooting for Trump or Biden? The answer may surprise you

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a murder which triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the road to Sohna. The two men were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand. A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said. The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said. She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said. During the investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said. Haryana Minister Vij said the accused has connections in Congress due to which the pressure mounted on the victim's family to withdraw their complaint earlier in 2018. Watch the full video for more details.

