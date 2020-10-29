Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is the stock market rooting for Trump or Biden? The answer may surprise you

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
It turns out the stock market cares more about which party controls Congress than it does about which party wins the presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

The latest Section 230 hearing showed that Republicans want to make the internet smaller

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Well, we had another hearing with the platform CEOs.

The dream with this sort of thing is that..
The Verge
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates [Video]

Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a murder which triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the road to Sohna. The two men were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand. A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said. The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said. She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said. During the investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said. Haryana Minister Vij said the accused has connections in Congress due to which the pressure mounted on the victim's family to withdraw their complaint earlier in 2018. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:22Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC [Video]

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC

U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

US election: Early results between Trump and Biden could be a 'mirage'

 We are now six days out from the votes being counted in the US presidential election, and it seems there will be no shortage of them.According to the latest data..
New Zealand Herald
Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' [Video]

Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'

Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last days before the election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

US Election 2020: Trump slams lockdowns, Biden accuses him of insult

 The US president says Mr Biden will cancel family gatherings, while the Democrat pledges no "false promises".
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits [Video]

Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits

Regeneron said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus explains why he voted for President Donald Trump

 Golf legend Jack Nicklaus posted a statement to Twitter urging people to vote and explaining why he cast his ballot for President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus for October 28 [Video]

Financial Focus for October 28

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. New numbers show Nevada casinos are having trouble bouncing back from the pandemic. The Nevada..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:57Published
Triple Whammy Of Events Contribute To Stock Market Plunge [Video]

Triple Whammy Of Events Contribute To Stock Market Plunge

A major plunge in the stock market today took a chunk out of everyone's investments and retirement funds. So what's happening on Wall Street, and what should you do about it? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:17Published
Falling back to March lows is unlikely -investor [Video]

Falling back to March lows is unlikely -investor

A sharp stock market decline this week as new COVID-19 infections rise in Europe and the U.S. is reminiscent of the market turmoil seen earlier this year, but David Barse, founder of XOUT, told Reuters..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Biden Should Be Elected Despite Trump’s Foreign Policy Successes – OpEd

Why Biden Should Be Elected Despite Trump’s Foreign Policy Successes – OpEd By Jonathan Power* Any day now the news will come that the US and Russia have decided to renew the important nuclear arms reduction of around 1000 warheads...
Eurasia Review

Some 2016 Trump critics say record on abortion, religious liberty changed their minds

 Washington D.C., Oct 28, 2020 / 08:00 pm (CNA).-   During the 2016 Republic primaries, some prominent conservative Catholics warned about Donald Trump’s...
CNA

Campaign Confusion In The Age Of Collapse – OpEd

 Biden always obliges Trump by denying that he will do anything that rank and file Democrats want and that would in fact increase his odds of winning. The...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this