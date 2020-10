You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi



Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 7 hours ago Mississippians encouraged to prepare for Zeta



Mississippians encouraged to prepare for Zeta Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:19 Published 1 day ago Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 11PM



Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:32 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast Hurricane Zeta slammed into the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday, pelting the New Orleans metro area with rain and howling winds that ripped apart buildings,...

Denver Post 5 hours ago





