Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

‘It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the ‘It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the White House .’ Miles Taylor , former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, has identified himself as the “ anonymous ” writer behind a New York Times op-ed that was highly critical of President Donald Trump . An earlier report on theGRIO noted that the identity of Anonymous had been hidden until Taylor, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted Wednesday that he wrote the 2018 op-ed in The New York Times and... 👓 View full article

