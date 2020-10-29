|
Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
‘It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the White House.’ Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, has identified himself as the “anonymous” writer behind a New York Times op-ed that was highly critical of President Donald Trump. An earlier report on theGRIO noted that the identity of Anonymous had been hidden until Taylor, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted Wednesday that he wrote the 2018 op-ed in The New York Times and...
TheGrio news, opinion, entertainment and video content website geared toward African Americans
