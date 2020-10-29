Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed

WorldNews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed‘It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the White House.’ Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, has identified himself as the “anonymous” writer behind a New York Times op-ed that was highly critical of President Donald Trump. An earlier report on theGRIO noted that the identity of Anonymous had been hidden until Taylor, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted Wednesday that he wrote the 2018 op-ed in The New York Times and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miles Taylor (security expert) Former US government official and security expert

Who Is Miles Taylor?

 A lifelong Republican and a former top official at the Department of Homeland Security, Mr. Taylor took a leave of absence from his job at Google this summer to..
NYTimes.com

Who is Miles Taylor? 'Anonymous' author was known for working on Donald Trump's immigration policies.

 Miles Taylor, the "Anonymous" author of a newspaper column that attacked President Donald Trump, was previously criticized by Democrats.
 
USATODAY.com

'Anonymous' Trump administration critic identifies himself

 Miles Taylor, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote the excoriating op-ed in 2018.
BBC News

From 'DC swamp bro' to 'true patriot', here are reactions to Miles Taylor being 'Anonymous'

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tweeted he's "seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes."
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The age of the elderly candidate: how two septuagenarians came to be running for president

 “I woke up and I felt good,” Donald Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Arizona, slamming the side of his lectern as he described hospitalisation..
WorldNews

Israeli zeal for second Trump term matched by Palestinian enmity

 Anyone in any doubt about Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferred candidate in the US presidential election need only visit his personal Twitter account. Right at the..
WorldNews

Is the stock market rooting for Trump or Biden? The answer may surprise you

 It turns out the stock market cares more about which party controls Congress than it does about which party wins the presidency.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC [Video]

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC

U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits [Video]

Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits

Regeneron said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Race to the White House: Border closure stops people 'moving to Canada' if Trump wins

 History is repeating itself in more ways than one as Donald Trump chases four more years in office as President of the United States.In 2016, hordes of..
New Zealand Herald

Race to the White House: Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

 With next week's election looming, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google received a hectoring from Republicans at a Senate hearing Wednesday for alleged..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week [Video]

U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week

Almost half a million people in the United States have contracted the coronavirus in the past week alone. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

United States Department of Homeland Security United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department

DHS chief claims some deported parents "have chosen to separate" from their kids

 Wolf was asked about a recent court filing that said 545 parents who were separated from their children at the southern border have yet to be located.
CBS News

"Anonymous" is former DHS official who has spoken out against Trump

 Taylor said on Wednesday that he authored the 2018 anonymous op-ed in the New York Times.
CBS News

TheGrio TheGrio news, opinion, entertainment and video content website geared toward African Americans

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed

Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed ‘It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the White House.’ Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS)...
WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this