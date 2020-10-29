|
Hong Kong activist Tony Chung prosecuted under a national security law imposed by Beijing
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong activist Tony Chung has been charged with secession. The teenager is the first public political figure to be prosecuted under a sweeping new national security law Beijing imposed on the city in June. The 19-year-old appeared in court two days after...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tony Chung
Tony Chung: Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy chargedTony Chung was detained as he reportedly planned to claim asylum at the US consulate.
BBC News
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China says it will impose sanctions on Boeing and Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms salesHong Kong (CNN Business)Beijing said Monday that it will impose sanctions on American companies — including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon — that have..
WorldNews
Ant Group to raise up to $34.4bn in world’s biggest IPOHONG KONG: Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world’s largest stock..
WorldNews
Of all the places that have seen off a second coronavirus wave, only Vietnam and Hong Kong have done as well as VictoriansVictoria has dealt with its disastrous second wave of COVID-19 extremely well by international standards.
SBS
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
US charges 8 in alleged Chinese surveillance plotThe Justice Department has charged eight people with working on behalf of the Chinese government in a pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who..
USATODAY.com
Stop sowing discord between China, regional countries: Beijing on Pompeo's visit to India
IndiaTimes
US, India must focus on threat posed by China: Secretary of state Mike PompeoUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stressed on the need for Washington and New Delhi to work together to counter the threat posed by Beijing to..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this