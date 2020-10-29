Global  
 

Hong Kong activist Tony Chung prosecuted under a national security law imposed by Beijing

WorldNews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong activist Tony Chung prosecuted under a national security law imposed by BeijingHong Kong activist Tony Chung has been charged with secession. The teenager is the first public political figure to be prosecuted under a sweeping new national security law Beijing imposed on the city in June. The 19-year-old appeared in court two days after...
Tony Chung: Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

 Tony Chung was detained as he reportedly planned to claim asylum at the US consulate.
BBC News

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

China says it will impose sanctions on Boeing and Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Beijing said Monday that it will impose sanctions on American companies — including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon — that have..
WorldNews

Ant Group to raise up to $34.4bn in world’s biggest IPO

 HONG KONG: Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world’s largest stock..
WorldNews

Of all the places that have seen off a second coronavirus wave, only Vietnam and Hong Kong have done as well as Victorians

 Victoria has dealt with its disastrous second wave of COVID-19 extremely well by international standards.
SBS

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

US charges 8 in alleged Chinese surveillance plot

 The Justice Department has charged eight people with working on behalf of the Chinese government in a pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who..
USATODAY.com

US, India must focus on threat posed by China: Secretary of state Mike Pompeo

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stressed on the need for Washington and New Delhi to work together to counter the threat posed by Beijing to..
IndiaTimes

