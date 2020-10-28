French president Macron could announce another nationwide lockdown today

Global  
 

WorldNews Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
French president Macron could announce another nationwide lockdown todayEmmanuel Macron is set to address the nation at 8pm this evening to set out measures on how France will tackle the second wave (Picture: Reuters / Metro.co.uk) The French President is thought to be on the verge of announcing another nationwide lockdown today. Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation at 8pm this evening to set out measures on how France will tackle the second wave of coronavirus. Local media report the French government is planning a month-long new national lockdown. But President Macron may instead introduce a new...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Macron announces new national lockdown in France

Macron announces new national lockdown in France 00:35

 French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.

