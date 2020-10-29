Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs RR IPL 2020

IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill



After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill said that his team lost.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago

IPL 2020: KKR VS KXIP: Punjab look to keep juggernaut rolling against upbeat Kolkata | Oneindia News



Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL 2020 clash.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:41 Published 3 days ago