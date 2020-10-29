|
Fighter jets fire flares, escort plane from airspace near Trump event in Arizona
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
U.S. fighter jets escorted a plane flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's rally in Bullhead City, Arizona.
