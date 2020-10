Nice attack: Mayor says deadly stabbing points to terrorism Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

A man and a woman are reported to have died and the mayor of Nice says it points to a terrorist attack. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Deadly stabbing attack in Nice - French media The mayor of Nice says it is a terrorist incident and one person has been arrested.

BBC News 41 minutes ago





Tweets about this