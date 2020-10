You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB won't probe Vivek Oberoi in drug case: Anil Deshmukh



Investigation in drug connection within Bollywood continues. Actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh's names have come up in the case. Commenting on the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago Kangana’s ‘Bullywood’ jibe as NCB summons Deepika, others in Sushant’s case



Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s veiled jibe after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Kangana said the “Bullywood.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published on September 23, 2020 NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. This comes.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57 Published on September 23, 2020

