IG : Lovablevibes.co Government won’t cut 300,000 housing target – Robert Jenrick https://t.co/yWiPFPklLG 2 minutes ago くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Government won't cut 300,000 housing target - Robert Jenrick https://t.co/EwMkhjInqB 3 minutes ago Sai Legal Services Government won't cut 300,000 housing target - Robert Jenrick https://t.co/FQAasPGCmX https://t.co/ae49jgmJaX 4 minutes ago Marplesmarbles Government won't cut 300,000 housing target - Robert Jenrick https://t.co/fk7qySzmPH 8 minutes ago Rodney Hall RT @lukehgomes: New from me: - The Andrews government has so far built only 57 of the 1,000 public housing units it pledged by 2022 - Th… 9 hours ago Christopher Johnson Decades of neglect: The Victorian government has built only 57 of the 1,000 new public housing units it pledged by… https://t.co/pujo5HE7ka 10 hours ago Adam Smith Institute ↗️↘️ We are also calling for a land value tax on future large sites, to get development going, and the for the Gove… https://t.co/LONLZXbJCt 1 day ago Sarah Davis RT @FoundationsHIA: Exciting funding opportunities, Green Homes Grant: Local Authority Delivery Scheme Phase 2 is due to open imminently. W… 1 day ago