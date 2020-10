You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse



Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:12 Published 1 week ago Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory



Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on September 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v TOT Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch BUR vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team...

DNA 3 days ago





Tweets about this