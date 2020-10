Christopher Bicker Europa League Group H - Association Club Milan 3 Sparta Prague 0 @EuropaLeague @acmilan @ACSparta_CZ 10 minutes ago

Richard Saunders RT @JTansey90: Former Union midfielder Borek Dockal and Sparta Prague face Zlatan's AC Milan in the Europa League this afternoon. The las… 18 minutes ago

european pressphoto agency Milan's Diogo Dalot (R) celebrates with teammate Rafael Leao after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Europa Leag… https://t.co/wy0FML0OWE 38 minutes ago

Calcio Fan Blogs Milan is continuing to be on 🔥. Milan won 3-0 against Sparta Prague in Europa League action today. Thoughts? 🔴⚫️ Im… https://t.co/ZATQ8kNN5A 41 minutes ago

ABI KARAMI RT @IntChampionsCup: AC Milan cruised to another Europa league victory 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/gAWl6Oc7iD 41 minutes ago

ABI KARAMI RT @IntChampionsCup: Europa League HT update! 👇 AC Milan 1-0 Sparta Prague 🔴 Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham 😬 Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens 💪 Qarab… 43 minutes ago

SAD RT @futebolfactory: Diogo Dalot scored and set up a goal by Rafael Leão, in AC Milan's 3-0 defeat of Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Th… 46 minutes ago