You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources French President Emmanuel Macron stands firm after the brutal knife attack in Nice|Oneindia News



French president Emmanuel Macron has refused to give in after the horrific knife attack on Thursday. He vowed that his country would stand firm against religious extremists and won't give up on their.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published 10 hours ago Three killed in knife attack in French city of Nice



Several others have been injured and the attacker was wounded by police and is in custody in hospital. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 20:40 Published 1 day ago France knife attack: Moment police fire shots inside church



This is the moment police opened fire inside a church in Nice, France after an armed attacker killed three people. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this