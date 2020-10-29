Global  
 

Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana dominate 'The Crown Season 4' trailer

DNA Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
In 'The Crown Season 4', while Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
