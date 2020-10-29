Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana dominate 'The Crown Season 4' trailer
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () In 'The Crown Season 4', while Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series The Crown Season 4, created by Peter Morgan. It stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell, Charles Dance and Gillian Anderson.
