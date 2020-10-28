|
Toyota adds 1.5M US vehicles to recalls for engine stalling
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The company says the latest recall brings the total to 5.8 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired worldwide. The recall affects more than 40 vehicles in the U.S. dating to the 2013...
