Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in intimate ceremony following COVID-19 precautions

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have wed! The couple announced their nuptials through the charity Meals on Wheels America.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson American actress and singer

Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama [Video]

Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama

Scarlett Johansson has signed up to produce and star in a new sci-fi drama that focuses on the story of the Bride of Frankenstein.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News [Video]

Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct. 20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:29Published

Colin Jost Colin Jost American comedian, actor, and writer


Tweets about this