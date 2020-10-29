Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration removes gray wolves from federal Endangered Species Act protection

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Environmentalists decried the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision as 'bad science' that will endanger gray wolves across the lower 48 states.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Supporters Sprayed with Fire Truck Water at Hot Tampa Rally

 President Trump's rally outside Tom Brady's office is a sweltering, hot mess ... but firemen are dousing Trump and his supporters to combat the heat. Trump..
TMZ.com

Springsteen criticizes Trump's "nightmare" presidency

 "It is time for an exorcism in our nation's capital," Springsteen said on his radio show. "In just a few days, we'll be throwing the bums out."
CBS News

Trump administration sued by civil rights groups over executive order restricting diversity training

 Civil rights groups filed suit challenging Trump's order restricting government contractors and federal agencies from offering diversity training.
USATODAY.com

United States Fish and Wildlife Service United States Fish and Wildlife Service United States federal government agency

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guatemalan Maya Center reacts to ruling that can end humanitarian protections to some immigrants [Video]

Guatemalan Maya Center reacts to ruling that can end humanitarian protections to some immigrants

A significant ruling involving immigration from four nations. A federal appeals court panel ruled on Monday that the Trump administration can end humanitarian protections for some 300,000 immigrants..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

NAACP files suit against Trump's diversity training order

 New York (AP) — Three civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Donald Trump's executive order that restricts federal agencies, as...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

bajasuz

suzann tucker Trump administration sued by civil rights groups over executive order restricting diversity training https://t.co/9LdxOfyMAY 4 minutes ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ Trump administration sued by civil rights groups over executive order restricting diversity training https://t.co/E1x5YZspgQ via @USATODAY 7 minutes ago

chrisjpeguero

Christopher Peguero Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Diversity Training Ban https://t.co/CIZdeVM5LO 10 minutes ago

ElleAndraWarner

Elle Andra-Warner RT @EmilyRPeck: The Trump administration just got sued by civil rights groups over its draconian ban on diversity training. Before you igno… 16 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Diversity Training Ban https://t.co/tQYSbac9ZR 19 minutes ago

MazMyers

💧🌏 MazMyers Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Diversity Training Ban | HuffPost Australia Modern version of bo… https://t.co/0AUvPzU9el 23 minutes ago