You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wisconsin officials offer water quality standards for PFAS



Wisconsin health officials said Friday they’ve finished drafting new groundwater standards for more than 20 substances, including a dozen types of PFAS chemicals. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:43 Published 20 minutes ago Kansas City hospital leaders say they are reaching capacity



Health officials at several Kansas City-area hospitals say they are reaching capacity. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:58 Published 20 minutes ago Biggest 'risk to critical infrastructure' in hospitals is staffing



Dr. Steve Feagins said at any given time, more than 5% of the staff of the main hospitals in Hamilton Co., excluding Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, are out because of COVID-19. He said it’s.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:09 Published 32 minutes ago