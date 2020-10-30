|
Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy front-runner and likely top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Trevor Lawrence (American football) American football quarterback
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Clemson Tigers football
Heisman Trophy
National Football League Professional American football league
