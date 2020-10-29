Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France attack: What we know about stabbings in Nice

WorldNews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
France attack: What we know about stabbings in NiceThree people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice. One suspect has been arrested over the stabbings on Thursday, which President Emmanuel Macron described as an "Islamist terrorist attack". In response, France has deployed thousands of troops to protect churches and schools and raised its national security alert to its highest level. What happened at the church? On Thursday morning, the suspect entered the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: France attack: Protesters in Nice demand illegal immigrants be deported

France attack: Protesters in Nice demand illegal immigrants be deported 01:17

 Right wing protesters gathered in Nice, France on Thursday night (29 October), to demand that illegal immigrants be deported.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nice Nice Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

France attack: Attacker arrived from Tunisia days ago

 Three people were stabbed to death in Nice in what France says was an "Islamist terrorist attack".
BBC News

3 dead in suspected terror attack in France

 An attacker with a knife killed 3 worshipers at a church in Nice, France, in a suspected terror attack. Police shot the suspect and immediately took him into..
CBS News

10/29: CBSN AM

 3 dead in suspected terror attack in Nice, France; Jared Kushner audio sheds light on WH response
CBS News
Home Secretary reacts to Nice attack [Video]

Home Secretary reacts to Nice attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has offered support for the people of France following news of a terror attack in Nice. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to boycott French products after Macron's comments on Islam

 The appeal was issued over French President Emmanuel Macron's speeches on Islam and Muslims.
DNA

France and Germany impose new lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge

 French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are announcing new coronavirus lockdown restrictions as cases surge across Europe. CBS News..
CBS News

COVID-19: As second wave 'overpowers' France, Macron imposes new national lockdown

 According to AP, 58% of the country's intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients
DNA
Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr Macron’s decision to increasedeployments from around 3,000 to 7,000 came hours after the stabbings at theNotre Dame basilica left three people dead. The killings put France on itshighest level of alert and come at a time of extreme tension over therepublication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed by the satiricalnewspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France [Video]

People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France

After a deadly knife attack left people dead in Nice, France, crowds gathered outside a local cathedral to pay their respects to the victims of the attack on October 29.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack' [Video]

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Police are seen speeding to the scene of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, today (October 29).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published
3 Killed In France Knife Attack [Video]

3 Killed In France Knife Attack

A terror investigation is underway in France, where three people were killed in a knife attack. It follows the brutal beheading of a teacher just two weeks ago. CBS News' Ian Lee reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

France's Macron reimposes national lockdown
SeekingAlpha Also reported by •Daily RecordDNAWorldNewsSeattlePI.comBelfast Telegraph

France Honors the Memory of Beheaded Teacher Samuel Paty

 President Emmanuel Macron led a national tribute to Samuel Paty, who was beheaded after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in...
Upworthy Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

France attack: What we know about stabbings in Nice

France attack: What we know about stabbings in Nice Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice. One suspect has been arrested over the stabbings on Thursday,...
WorldNews


Tweets about this