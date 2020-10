Suryakumar Yadav gets positive message from Ravi Shastri after India cricket team snub Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form in IPL 2020 but despite his consistency, he was not picked in any of the squads for the Australia tour. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav



Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on September 23, 2020

Tweets about this