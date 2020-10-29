|
Arizona Coyotes cut ties with controversial draft pick Mitchell Miller
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The selection of Mitchell Miller was widely criticized after Arizona Republic report detailed his bullying and racist taunting of a Black youth.
