Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona Coyotes cut ties with controversial draft pick Mitchell Miller

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The selection of Mitchell Miller was widely criticized after Arizona Republic report detailed his bullying and racist taunting of a Black youth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arizona Coyotes Arizona Coyotes National Hockey League team in Glendale, Arizona

Phoenix Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past

 The Phoenix Coyotes have severed ties with their 4th-round draft pick ... punting Mitchell Miller out of their organization over his bullying past. The 'Yotes'..
TMZ.com

The Arizona Republic The Arizona Republic American daily newspaper published in Phoenix

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Arizona Coyotes cut ties with controversial draft pick Mitchell Miller

 The selection of Mitchell Miller was widely criticized after Arizona Republic report detailed his bullying and racist taunting of a Black youth.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

Tweets about this

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game Arizona Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past https://t.co/zdvbM5Q6j7 18 minutes ago

big_deen75

big_deen RT @TMZ_Sports: Phoenix Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past https://t.co/I4grtxLu7X 22 minutes ago

TMZ_Sports

TMZ Sports Phoenix Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past https://t.co/I4grtxLu7X 28 minutes ago

dubvNOW

🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Arizona Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past https://t.co/2oz8FtZlxp 29 minutes ago

Jake_Woodside8

The Jet RT @NESN: The Phoenix Coyotes have severed ties with their fourth-round draft pick, Mitchell Miller, due to his past experience of bullying… 1 hour ago

NESN

NESN The Phoenix Coyotes have severed ties with their fourth-round draft pick, Mitchell Miller, due to his past experien… https://t.co/zmBJcWsSRj 1 hour ago

ohwhocares_

Ashley Phoenix Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past https://t.co/8H7UDTi8TH https://t.co/hJsQDD26nz 2 hours ago

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer Phoenix Coyotes Cut Ties With 2020 Draft Pick Mitchell Miller Over Bullying Past #tmz.com #news… https://t.co/tQdttFTbj1 2 hours ago