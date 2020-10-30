|
Global Covid-19 cases nearing 45mn: Johns Hopkins
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Washington, Oct 30 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 45 million mark, while the deaths have surged to 1,179,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 44,908,477 and 1,179,278,...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
Global Covid-19 cases top 44.4mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Oct 29 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 44.4 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,173,270, according to the Johns..
WorldNews
White House science office lists 'ending the COVID-19 pandemic' as an accomplishment. It's not over yet.The U.S. reported 489,769 COVID-19 cases in just the last week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 death toll on a rise across US again following health experts' warningDeaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state,..
WorldNews
Global Covid-19 cases top 40.7mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Oct 21 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 40.7 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,123,960, according..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this