China's military rise poses the greatest foreign policy challenge to the next US President
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong (CNN)China was one of two countries, along with Russia, named in a 2018 Pentagon report as posing the most significant military challenge to the United States. Two years on and that challenge has only grown. Beijing's program of rapid modernization has seen its military transformed into a true global power, capable of comfortably projecting its forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. This year alone has seen China engage in deadly border clashes with Indian troops; China's People's Liberation Army aircraft have repeatedly buzzed Taiwanese and Japanese air defenses; and Chinese ships have been involved in multiple incidents in the disputed waters of the South China...
