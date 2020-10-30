Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's military rise poses the greatest foreign policy challenge to the next US President

WorldNews Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
China's military rise poses the greatest foreign policy challenge to the next US PresidentHong Kong (CNN)China was one of two countries, along with Russia, named in a 2018 Pentagon report as posing the most significant military challenge to the United States. Two years on and that challenge has only grown. Beijing's program of rapid modernization has seen its military transformed into a true global power, capable of comfortably projecting its forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. This year alone has seen China engage in deadly border clashes with Indian troops; China's People's Liberation Army aircraft have repeatedly buzzed Taiwanese and Japanese air defenses; and Chinese ships have been involved in multiple incidents in the disputed waters of the South China...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Tony Chung: Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged

 Tony Chung was detained as he reportedly planned to claim asylum at the US consulate.
BBC News

Hong Kong activist Tony Chung prosecuted under a national security law imposed by Beijing

 Hong Kong activist Tony Chung has been charged with secession. The teenager is the first public political figure to be prosecuted under a sweeping new national..
WorldNews

China says it will impose sanctions on Boeing and Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Beijing said Monday that it will impose sanctions on American companies — including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon — that have..
WorldNews

Ant Group to raise up to $34.4bn in world’s biggest IPO

 HONG KONG: Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world’s largest stock..
WorldNews

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Any Indian hesitation on LAC will hit bid to check China: US

 India's confrontation with China is being watched closely across the world and any hesitation on part of India will demoralise and hurt efforts to check..
IndiaTimes

US charges 8 in alleged Chinese surveillance plot

 The Justice Department has charged eight people with working on behalf of the Chinese government in a pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who..
USATODAY.com

Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific Biogeographic region of Earth's seas

Important focus of discussion was Indo-Pacific region: MEA on India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue [Video]

Important focus of discussion was Indo-Pacific region: MEA on India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

On India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "There was a sense of satisfaction that the partnership has grown in every domain. We are also engaging on matters of national security, and both sides are working on multilateral formats. Important focus of discussion was Indo-Pacific region."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Eyeing China, India signs defense pact with US

 India signing a defense agreement with the United States couldn’t have come at a more opportune time as both countries face challenges. India is embroiled in..
WorldNews

India, US can jointly deter China’s tyranny: Mike Pompeo

 We can be force multipliers and deliver really good outcomes not only for the people of India or the Indo-Pacific but for the entire world, Mike Pompeo said,..
IndiaTimes

People's Liberation Army People's Liberation Army Combined military forces of the People's Republic of China

Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans [Video]

Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Naigaon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on October 21 in Vijayawada. He paid tribute to slain soldiers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. The day is observed every year to pay homage to 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial [Video]

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 attended the National Police Commemoration Day parade. He paid tribute at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

India hands over Chinese soldier who crossed border

 The PLA soldier was apprehended by India after he strayed across their contested border on Monday.
BBC News

India hands over apprehended PLA soldier to Chinese authorities

 The development comes even as India and China ties remain tense due to Chinese aggressive actions at the Line of Actual Control.
DNA

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

US election: The Taiwan-sized challenge facing the next US president

 China's ambition to retake Taiwan - possibly by force - could become a major flashpoint with the US.
BBC News

US announces planned weapon sale to Taiwan

 The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a multi-billion dollar sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan just hours after Beijing..
WorldNews

US to sell $3.5 billion worth of weapons to Taiwan as tensions soar with China

 The Trump Administration today notified Congress of plans for a US$2.37 billion ($3.5b) sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan.Just hours earlier, Beijing..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China should allow scientists, doctors to investigate COVID, reiterates US [Video]

China should allow scientists, doctors to investigate COVID, reiterates US

The United States has reiterated its call urging China to allow scientists and doctors to investigate the origins of COVID-19, the pandemic which emerged from China. "There are global challenges in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh [Video]

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:01Published
BECA pact signed; India & US lash out at China l Who said what [Video]

BECA pact signed; India & US lash out at China l Who said what

India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

China's military rise poses the greatest foreign policy challenge to the next US President

China's military rise poses the greatest foreign policy challenge to the next US President Hong Kong (CNN)China was one of two countries, along with Russia, named in a 2018 Pentagon report as posing the most significant military challenge to the United...
WorldNews

YPB Group makes important business advances during September quarter

 YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) made significant business achievements with technical and commercial advances in the third quarter of the current year despite ongoing...
Proactive Investors

Senior China Communist Party Official Han: Complete decoupling between China and US is unrealistic

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com


Tweets about this

JasperBRiedel

Jasper Riedel RT @ZackBornstein: Am I going insane or did yesterday journalists uncover that Egypt and Saudi Arabia gave Trump’s 2016 campaign $400 milli… 1 hour ago

the_____Turkish

the Turkish @MuftiAbuLayth @FRANCE24 so the French sell 7 billion worth to Turkey, and buy 9.4 billion worth from Turkey. If my… https://t.co/l3aGBqWG2N 2 hours ago

speakerof_the

theSpeakerofTruth Nancy Pelosi passed a bill to sell off 9 BILLION dollars worth of FEDERALLY OWNED Post Office Property to guess who… https://t.co/mNVREeR0oo 4 hours ago

JimKleinbrook

Jim k or so eli lilly can sell 30 billion dollars worth of zyprexia ? hehe 4 hours ago

Gemini1375

𝕊𝕚𝕔𝕜 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕡𝕚𝕕𝕚𝕥𝕪 @IvantaTump @KimKardashian From what I have read it sure was. Imagine being the mom who decides it's worth it to se… https://t.co/OACEJ1xMkL 5 hours ago

todd_marohl

Todd Marohl @js_brewers Screw budget restrictions. Mark A bought team 15 years ago for 223M. Now worth 1.2B. Take your billi… https://t.co/uzDNEloCtd 6 hours ago

HarfieldBen

Ben Harfield @MiaFloridaHeat @millzgotskillz7 He’s literally supporting the platinum plan, a 500 billion dollar gvt funding to g… https://t.co/jim7fvuxgM 9 hours ago

LJosephDeva1

L. Joseph Deva @HuseynliMirgani @jasminemourad_ @aghavalyan There are not foreign diplomats posted in Taiwan!!! The US didn't se… https://t.co/5jBFBV986r 11 hours ago