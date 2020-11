Instagram pauses 'recent' search listings on U.S. site to stop fake election news Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The development comes as social media companies face increasing pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the Nov. 3 vote. 👓 View full article

