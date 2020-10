Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2020, October 30, 2020

Šîłęňţ Ďëşęřţ 🍃🥀 RT @ICC: ❇️ TOSS UPDATE ❇️ Pakistan have chosen to bat in the first #PAKvZIM ODI. What target will they set for Zimbabwe? https://t.co/Y… 17 seconds ago

Subhayan Chakraborty Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI can be live-streamed here: https://t.co/i7ljxSRjSM #PAKvZIM 25 seconds ago

Ⓜ️ RT @AqeelViews: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series will be shown on Pakistan Cricket YOUTUBE channel with worldwide access. 30 seconds ago

🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 RT @Saj_PakPassion: Haris Rauf was presented his Pakistan ODI cap on his debut by Waqar Younis before start of the 1st ODI between Pakistan… 1 minute ago

NDTV Live Scores 1st ODI: Imam-ul-Haq hits Carl Mumba for a 4! 12/0 (3.3 Ov) #PAKvZIM https://t.co/cKnt26nXn2 https://t.co/Pe8AvvpXJY 1 minute ago

SHAHBAZ MALIK *_⛱️🏏🇵🇰Pakistan's ODI kit for Zimbabwe series, did you like it? #PAKvZIM_*. 🥳Malik🥳 https://t.co/ZRU0uD53vD 2 minutes ago

𝐀𝐛𝐢𝐫 RT @cricbuzz: Pakistan win toss and bat Haris Rauf makes his ODI debut #PAKvZIM https://t.co/z0CN1uJihT 3 minutes ago