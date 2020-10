Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend and businessman Gautam Kitchlu. With the wedding only a few days away, the pre-wedding...

Kajal shares a pic from her Mehendi ceremony Kajal Aggarwal is the talk of the town ever since she announced her wedding with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on social media. The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago