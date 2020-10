You Might Like

Tweets about this James Robert RT @smh: NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says the Queensland Premier's decision to remain closed to Sydney appears to be politically-motiva… 2 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says the Queensland Premier's decision to remain closed to Sydney appears to be pol… https://t.co/6AHzgVPqeZ 14 minutes ago John Pollock 'Families are hurting': Queensland Premier accused of playing politics with the border https://t.co/x7GdzUtQy2 Wh… https://t.co/6LA8Mk9rb7 36 minutes ago TrickleUpEconomics... @MrKRudd ...and the reptiles of neo-conservatism are unrelenting in their criticisms of State Govt’s; while Europe… https://t.co/0pGYp1phVB 45 minutes ago Tony 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Dom_Perrottet pot calling the kettle black 🤣🤣🤣 the so called "Treasurer" who can't count, budget an infrastru… https://t.co/LREI9TUCcR 49 minutes ago Crank Start Media 'Families are hurting': Queensland Premier accused of playing politics with the border #digitalmarketing https://t.co/nTPXf7ZVFS 1 hour ago