Trump v Biden: A tale of two rallies

BBC News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump and Joe Biden slug it out in Florida, with very different campaign styles.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Trump and Biden hold dueling rallies in Tampa

Trump and Biden hold dueling rallies in Tampa 00:37

 Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held rallies in Tampa on Thursday.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Trump-aligned US congressional candidate claims she busted 'fake Kamala'

 We've had fake Melania, so why not fake Kamala?In quite possibly the weirdest thing to happen on Monday, controversial US congressional candidate Laura Loomer..
New Zealand Herald
FBI to investigate Biden campaign bus standoff [Video]

FBI to investigate Biden campaign bus standoff

Texas FBI said Sunday that they will investigate last week's highway standoff between Trump caravan and Biden campaign bus. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

US election: The number that should terrify Donald Trump

 OPINION: One of the more baffling things about the US election is Donald Trump's decision to make an overwhelmingly unpopular position one of the centrepieces of..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci unloads on US pandemic response

 For the better part of 2020, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied the toll the Covid-19 pandemic has had on his nation.In the final days before the..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

In Dash to Finish, Biden and Trump Set Up Showdown in Pennsylvania

 Both campaigns were intensifying their efforts in a state increasingly critical to victory, as the candidates and their surrogates planned a final blitz to make..
NYTimes.com
Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows [Video]

Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows

Democrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released Sunday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Inspiring Black Voters Is Key to Biden’s Prospects in Florida

 Democratic groups are pouring money into get-out-the-vote efforts in Black precincts to try to increase turnout from 2016, in a state that is critical to..
NYTimes.com

North Carolina Board of Elections: 97% of ballots to be tallied and reported on election night

 Like North Carolina, Florida and Arizona officials are allowed to process ballots up to two weeks before Election Day, which will mean faster results.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Venezuela and the Tug-of-War Over a Strongman

 How a yearslong battle over U.S.-Venezuela relations aided President Trump’s campaign in Florida — and left the Maduro regime standing.
NYTimes.com

Transcript: Rep. Val Demings on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Florida Congresswoman Val Demings that aired Sunday, November 1, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida [Video]

Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Sunday, November 1 night, two days before the presidential election near the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida to rally South Florida voters.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
FBI Investigating After Trump Supporters Surround Biden Campaign Bus In Texas [Video]

FBI Investigating After Trump Supporters Surround Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

The FBI said Sunday that its San Antonio bureau is investigating an incident after video was taken of a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding and then following a Biden campaign bus on Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published
Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies [Video]

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Trump & Biden Hold Their Final Rallies With less than a week until the election, Cartoons Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the campaign trail to lock down as..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:08Published

