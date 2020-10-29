|
|
|
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Are Back With 'Truth Seekers'
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
“Truth Seekers,” the comedy duo’s first TV collaboration in two decades, is rooted in their own ghost hunting exploits.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Truth Seekers Movie trailer
TRUTH SEEKERS is a supernatural comedy-drama series featuring Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Simon Pegg, and Emma D'Arcy. A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|