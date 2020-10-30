Russia open to return of occupied lands in Karabakh to Azerbaijan: Putin

Global  
 

Russia open to return of occupied lands in Karabakh to Azerbaijan: PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is open to the return of the occupied lands of the south Caucasus region of Nagorna-Karabakh to Baku, in an effort to put an end to weeks of heavy fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Russian leader, who has so far brokered two ceasefire deals between the two Caucasus nations, said on Thursday that his government “is absolutely open with regard to the possibility of handing over,” the occupied regions to Azerbaijan. During more than a month of fighting in and around Karabakh, Azerbaijani forces have managed to take control of a large proportion of the mainly flat and sparsely populated territory, south of Nagorno-Karabakh. Putin said on...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike 04:51

 Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

