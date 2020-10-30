Global  
 

Donald Trump says US stands with France as Emmanuel Macron declares his country 'is under attack'The United States stands with France, President Donald Trump said in a message of solidarity after his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron declared the country was 'under attack' following another deadly extremist rampage. A man armed with knives killed three people at a church in Nice in the first of four terror attacks that unfolded in four hours on Thursday in Avignon, Lyon and Paris. The attacks were carried out by non-French nationals who had come to the country from Tunisia, Pakistan and Afghanistan. "Our hearts are with the people of France," Mr Trump tweeted after the Nice attack. "America stands with our oldest ally in this fight. These radical Islamic terrorist...
News video: Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack 01:39

 French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr Macron’s decision to increasedeployments from around 3,000 to 7,000 came hours after the stabbings at...

