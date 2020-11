Mukesh Khanna thinks #MeToo became a 'problem' after women left kitchen and started working Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mukesh Khanna had come in controversy previously because of his comment on The Kapil Sharma Show and Ekta Kapoor's recreated Mahabharata 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this