'Star Wars': Get under Boba Fett's helmet in exclusive 'From a Certain Point of View' excerpt

USATODAY.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Empire Strikes Back" with an exclusive "From a Certain Point of View" excerpt starring "Star Wars" fave Boba Fett.
Boba Fett fictional character in Star Wars

