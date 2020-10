Corbyn anti-Semitism row: Len McCluskey urges angry members to stay in Labour Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Union leader Len McCluskey says Jeremy Corbyn's suspension was "unjust" but he hopes it can be resolved. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Len McCluskey dubs Corbyn suspension unjust



General Secretary of Unite the Union, Len McCluskey, says Jeremy Corbyn's suspension from the Labour Party was unjust and urges members to remain in the Party to move towards unity. Report by Browna... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this