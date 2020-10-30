Stokes flays fifty to keep Rajasthan in IPL hunt

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them. "Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us. We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay. Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start. It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.
Members of Gurjar community continued their protest demanding reservation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on November 02. They are demanding reservation in jobs and education. "We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible," said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to ANI.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here. But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order. It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also. Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added. "Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about coming playoffs. "Playoffs will be a different ball game and we have been in playoffs many a times before and we do understand the pressure of being in playoffs. We need to be smart in terms of our shot selections which we didn't do right today," he added.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.
The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 01. Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said, "Today's performance was below what we had expected. We never really get a chance to get a foundation to chase down the impressive total of (192) KKR put on the boards." Royals failed to capitalize on batting front as side was restricted to 131/9 while chasing target of 192.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01. He said, "We always had in our mind that Gaikwad is going to be our key player. We are pleased from his performance."
Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.
