Stokes flays fifty to keep Rajasthan in IPL hunt

BBC News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Ben Stokes propels Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab to keep the Royals in the Indian Premier League.
Ben Stokes Ben Stokes English international cricketer

IPL 2020: 'It was do-or-die game for us', says Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after beating KXIP [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It was do-or-die game for us', says Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after beating KXIP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them. "Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us. We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay. Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start. It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan & Odisha ban crackers for safety of Covid patients

 The Odisha government on Tuesday banned the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10-30, worried over the impact it may have on Covid-19 patients...
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to counter Centre's farm laws

 Replying to a debate on the farms bills, Rajasthan Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said that entire country is against the farm laws enacted by..
IndiaTimes
Members of Gurjar community continue protest demanding reservation in Bharatpur [Video]

Members of Gurjar community continue protest demanding reservation in Bharatpur

Members of Gurjar community continued their protest demanding reservation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on November 02. They are demanding reservation in jobs and education. "We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible," said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH [Video]

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here. But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order. It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also. Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added. "Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published
IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma [Video]

IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about coming playoffs. "Playoffs will be a different ball game and we have been in playoffs many a times before and we do understand the pressure of being in playoffs. We need to be smart in terms of our shot selections which we didn't do right today," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Warner's 85 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad into IPL play-offs

 David Warner's 85 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad reach the last four of the Indian Premier League with a 10-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians.
BBC News

IPL 2020 | Anrich Nortje reveals his bowling tactics after taking three-fer against RCB

 Securing a top-two finish on their way to playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC), led by Anrich Nortje's three-wicket haul, thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by..
WorldNews
Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans [Video]

Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals

The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach [Video]

KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 01. Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said, "Today's performance was below what we had expected. We never really get a chance to get a foundation to chase down the impressive total of (192) KKR put on the boards." Royals failed to capitalize on batting front as side was restricted to 131/9 while chasing target of 192.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Morgan helps KKR keep alive play-off hopes in IPL but Royals are out

 Kolkata Knight Riders keep their Indian Premier League play-off hopes alive, but Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are eliminated.
BBC News

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01. He said, "We always had in our mind that Gaikwad is going to be our key player. We are pleased from his performance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020 [Video]

Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to come to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals [Video]

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to come to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to come to winning ways as they take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals and keep themselves in the hunt of IPL 2020. Rajasthan are coming from a big..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published
Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach [Video]

Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach

Rajasthan Royals got defeated by Delhi Capitals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. RR's bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule said, "I think partnerships are very important. The way Ben..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad [Video]

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

