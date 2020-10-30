Where the presidential candidates are traveling in the run-up to Election day

Trump or Biden: what the outcome of the US election might mean for trade with the EU



Since Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency in 2016, relations with the EU have often been turbulent, not least over trade. Unreported Europe investigates how the outcome of the upcoming election may affect tariffs and taxes which have flown in either direction during the last four years. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00 Published on January 1, 1970