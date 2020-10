Coronavirus updates LIVE: Qld border to open to NSW and stay shut to Greater Sydney; Victoria case average slightly rises as Australian death toll stands at 907 Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The skies might be grey down south but the mood is sunny as Melbourne cafes, restaurants and shops welcome the first Saturday of trading in months. Meanwhile, the border wars continue up north as Queensland locks out Sydneysiders. Follow our live coverage here.