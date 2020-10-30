Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused in fatal Kenosha shootings, will face homicide charges in Wisconsin

USATODAY.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
An Illinois judge on Friday ordered Kyle Rittenhouse to be extradited to Wisconsin, where he faces homicide charges in Kenosha County.
Video Credit: WGN - Published
News video: Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to Wisconsin to face homicide charges, judge rules

Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to Wisconsin to face homicide charges, judge rules

 An Illinois judge on Friday ordered a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to Kenosha County to face homicide charges

 An Illinois judge on Friday ordered Kyle Rittenhouse to be extradited to Wisconsin, where he faces homicide charges in Kenosha County.
 
Mom, four experts to testify at Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing for Kenosha killings

 Former homicide detectives are expected to testify for Kyle Rittenhouse that the Kenosha charges he faces were not sufficiently investigated.
Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition [Video]

Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing on Friday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Teen accused in Kenosha protest deaths: "I shot two white kids"

 Kyle Rittenhouse cried and vomited as he described what happened on August 25, police records show.
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse Must Go to Wisconsin for Trial, Illinois Judge Rules

 Mr. Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting three protesters, two fatally, during a protest against the police in Kenosha, Wis.
NYTimes.com

Illinois judge OKs teen shooter's extradition

 An Illinois judge on Friday ordered the extradition of a 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Oct. 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Election 2020, Kenosha killings suspect extradition hearing, 'The Mandalorian' returns: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump and Biden head to the Midwest as Election Day nears, "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 2 and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages [Video]

Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Monday (September 21) that the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake is in its final stages.

'I shot two white kids': Documents detail aftermath of Rittenhouse fatal shooting, arrest [Video]

'I shot two white kids': Documents detail aftermath of Rittenhouse fatal shooting, arrest

TMJ4 News has obtained documents that show some of the moments leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse's arrest in the early morning hours after he allegedly shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha. The..

Illinois judge OKs extradition request of Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin [Video]

Illinois judge OKs extradition request of Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

A Lake County judge in Illinois has granted the request to extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse To Be Extradited To Wisconsin To Face Charges In Fatal Kenosha Shootings [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse To Be Extradited To Wisconsin To Face Charges In Fatal Kenosha Shootings

A Lake County judge has agreed to extradite 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin to face homicide charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha.

