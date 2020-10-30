|
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused in fatal Kenosha shootings, will face homicide charges in Wisconsin
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
An Illinois judge on Friday ordered Kyle Rittenhouse to be extradited to Wisconsin, where he faces homicide charges in Kenosha County.
