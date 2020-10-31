|
WNBA star Sue Bird, USWNT stalwart Megan Rapinoe announce their engagement
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
WNBA star Sue Bird and USWNT standout Megan Rapinoe are engaged. Bird shared the news with a post on social media Friday night.
|
|
