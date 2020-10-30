|
McDonald's McRib is coming back: Barbecue sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time since 2012
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
When is the McRib back in 2020? McDonald's barbecue pork sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide Dec. 2, later than in past years amid coronavirus.
McRib Barbecue pork sandwich sold by McDonald's
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
