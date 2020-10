A sneak peek into the much awaited Royal Enfield Meteor 350; specifications, features and much more Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Royal Enfield is all set to launch its new motorcycle 'Meteor 350' on November 6. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a new BS6 compliant 350 cc engine and will most likely be a more refined unit than the present-day motor. The Meteor 350 will be a direct replacement to the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle. 👓 View full article