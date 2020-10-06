Global COVD-19 Cases Top 45 Million

For first time since March, TSA screens over 1 million passengers in single day
It seems Americans are returning to air travel, despite another spike in coronavirus cases in the United States.
Most Americans are gearing up for a tough winter and here is why
Seven in 10 Americans are bracing themselves for the most challenging winter yet this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans showed how they're gearing up more than ever to..
Coronavirus numbers in Nevada | Oct. 6
More than one million Nevadans have been tested so far for the coronavirus. The state health department says there's more than 82 thousand confirmed cases.