Tier 4 lockdown: what would the rules be, and what UK areas could be affected?

Coronavirus lockdown in England: West Yorkshire areas to enter Tier 3
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as West Yorkshire prepares to enter Tier 3.
Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions
Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the..
