Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce engagement

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78



Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to win the European Cup twoyears later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

