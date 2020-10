Shield wrap: Pucovski, Harris break records and deliver Test statement Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Batting prodigy Will Pucovski, in the new role as an opener, and Marcus Harris sent a message to the national selectors on a day they shattered records in the Sheffield Shield. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this