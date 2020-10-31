Kirstie Alley told not to 'downplay' loss of life after slamming CNN's COVID-19 coverage

Charles Seymour Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/zEMJIttGCn 13 minutes ago Steven Ojeda Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/NuB6V0ihaE 21 minutes ago ゴルフニュースまとめ Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/6wA4op1rJV 37 minutes ago Gregory Shelton Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/5G6YJe6ShY 39 minutes ago Breaking Belize News Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/f14T3niQ5j 43 minutes ago STARstream Research Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/Ese9UQYeo0 49 minutes ago Hear, O Israel Coronavirus updates: New virus restrictions roll out amid pushback; US daily deaths may soon triple; lockdowns in E… https://t.co/LD3l0Dbvpx 1 hour ago denio freire do vale NY has reached an agreement with school officials to allow public and private schools to reopen in areas at the hea… https://t.co/vrtsr9fsT8 11 hours ago