You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources James Bond GOLDFINGER Movie (1964) - Clip - Q introduces Bond to his DB5



James Bond GOLDFINGER Movie (1964) - Clip - Q introduces Bond to his DB5 - Desmond Llewelyn, who played Q in 17 Bond films, was born on this day in 1914. In this classic scene from GOLDFINGER (1964) Q.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:39 Published on September 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Sir Sean Connery, who acted as James Bond, passes away Sean Connery would introduce himself in the movies with the signature line, “Bond — James Bond.”

Hindu 20 minutes ago



Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 He was the first to bring the role to the big screen and appeared in seven of the spy thrillers.

BBC News 58 minutes ago



James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90 Famous for many roles including that of James Bond, actor Sean Connery has died. He rose to fame as James Bond and stole the hearts of women all over the world....

Deutsche Welle 29 minutes ago





Tweets about this