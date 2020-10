You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England



England could be placed under stringent national lockdown restrictions nextweek under plans reportedly being considered by the Prime Minister. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 13 hours ago Growing divide between northern and southern England



Economic response to COVID-19 has stirred divisions as local lockdowns are in force across much of the north. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 2 days ago Milwaukee's Interim Health Commissioner explains city's new tougher COVID-19 restrictions



Milwaukee Interim Commissioner of Health speaks on new COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars in Milwaukee as cases surge. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:26 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson faces Tory demands for ‘road map’ out of northern lockdown Boris Johnson faces pressure from scientific advisers for tougher coronavirus restrictions at the same time as northern Tory MPs have demanded to know how...

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago





Tweets about this